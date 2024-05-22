RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will not accept HC order on OBC status: Mamata
May 22, 2024  19:14
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that she "will not accept' the Calcutta high court order scrapping the Other Backward Class status of several classes in the state. 

Addressing a poll rally at Khardah under the Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said the OBC reservation will continue in the state, as the Bill concerned was passed within the framework of the Constitution. 

"The OBC reservation quota introduced by the West Bengal government will continue. We had drafted the Bill after conducting a house-to-house survey, and it was passed by the cabinet and the assembly," she said. 

"The BJP has conspired to stall it by using central agencies. How can the saffron party show such audacity?" the TMC boss said. 

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday struck down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, finding such reservations under an Act of 2012 to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal. -- PTI
