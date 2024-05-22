RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Very sorry: Singapore Airlines on pax death
May 22, 2024  11:02
The interior of the SQ flight. Pic: Reuters
After the deadly Singapore flight incident, which killed one person and injured many, Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong shared a video message on Wednesday, apologising for the traumatic experience that everyone on board went through. 

 Singapore Airlines CEO offered his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. 

 One person died, and several were reportedly injured after a Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence on Tuesday. 

The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight SQ321 was operating from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore on May 20. CEA Phong in his message shared on social media, highlighted that the flight had 211 passengers and 18 crew members. 

 The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Bangkok, landing at 3:45 pm local time, he said. 

 "We are deeply saddened by this incident. It has resulted in one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries. On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through," Phong said on Wednesday. 

 He further assured that their priority is to render all possible assistance to their passengers and crew members. -- ANI
