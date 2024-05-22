RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US to send Indian astronaut to ISS this year
May 22, 2024  22:56
International Space Station/Courtesy NASA
International Space Station/Courtesy NASA
America will send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station by the end of the year, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday. 

He said the NISAR project, a joint Earth-observing mission between US space agency NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation, is also likely to be launched by the end of the year. 

"We are going to put an Indian astronaut into the International Space Station this year. 

"We promised when PM (Narendra) Modi came (to the US in 2023) that by the end of this year, we will do this and our mission is still on track to be able to go in space this year," he said. 

The US ambassador was speaking on the sidelines of an event to mark the 248th Independence Day of the United States. 

He said both India and the US should look at coordinating research and critical emerging technology so that they can increasingly leverage each other's strengths. 

The diplomat said India landed 'Chandrayaan 3' on the Moon last year at a fraction of the cost that the US incurred on a similar lunar mission. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sharjah Chess: Arjun held; Indian hopes dwindle
Sharjah Chess: Arjun held; Indian hopes dwindle

Erigaisi Arjun was held to a draw by Alexey Sarana of Serbia

FIH Pro League: India beat Argentina in shootout
FIH Pro League: India beat Argentina in shootout

Indian men beat Argentina 5-4 in shootout of FIH Pro League

HC scraps OBC status for 77 Muslim classes in Bengal, calls it illegal
HC scraps OBC status for 77 Muslim classes in Bengal, calls it illegal

The judgment will impact a sizeable number of people in the state, according to a lawyer involved in the matter.

Juvenile court cancels Porsche driver's bail, sends him to observation home
Juvenile court cancels Porsche driver's bail, sends him to observation home

A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune, was granted bail on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company, as per the order.

Adani group mcap regains $200 bn-mark
Adani group mcap regains $200 bn-mark

Adani Group's market capitalisation on Wednesday regained $200 billion-mark (Rs 16.9 lakh crore) after its listed firms gained Rs 11,300 crore as investors reposed faith on the company denying any wrongdoing in supply of coal to Tamil...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances