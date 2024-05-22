Uncle HDK yet again appeals to Prajwal to return to India, face probe





The former CM said there are no differences between his party and its alliance partner, the BJP, over the allegations against Prajwal Revanna.





"This case has nothing to do with the alliance."





Prajwal (33), who is the grandson of JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda and is the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment. He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large.





A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.





A special court for elected representatives issued an arrest warrant on Saturday against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to probe the serial sex abuse charges against the MP. -- PTI

Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday once again appealed to his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing women, to return from abroad and face the investigation.