RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Suspected Maoist linked to 2005 massacre held in Bengaluru
May 22, 2024  23:59
image
A suspected Maoist, who is an accused in the 2005 Venkatammanahalli massacre, was arrested by the police in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

Kottagere Shankara was nabbed in a coordinated operation with the help of internal security division at Goripalya in Bengaluru, the police said. 

He was working as a driver, they said. 

Tumakuru superintendent of police Ashok KV said in a statement that Pavagada police in association with internal security division arrested Kottagere Shankar. 

According to police sources, on October 2, 2005 at about 10.30 pm nearly 300 Maoists ambushed a police camp at Venkatammanahalli village in Pavagada Taluk of Tumakuru village. 

In this incident, seven policemen on duty were killed and five others were injured. 

A case was registered in Tirumani Police Station in this regard. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: RR stun RCB in Eliminator; to meet SRH in Qualifer 2
IPL PIX: RR stun RCB in Eliminator; to meet SRH in Qualifer 2

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 Eliminator played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

PM Sunak ends speculation, announces UK election on July 4
PM Sunak ends speculation, announces UK election on July 4

In an address from the lectern on the steps of 10 Downing Street on a rainy London evening, Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage confirmed a summer poll in six weeks' time and that the Parliament would soon be dissolved...

RBI approves highest-ever dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to govt
RBI approves highest-ever dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to govt

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday approved a Rs 2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to the central government for 2023-24, more than double the amount it paid for the previous 2022-23 financial year. The decision was taken at the 608th meeting...

Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong
Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong

The Election Commission Wednesday directed the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to refrain from making speeches on religious and communal lines, and opposition Congress from potentially divisive statements on the...

Sharjah Chess: Arjun held; Indian hopes dwindle
Sharjah Chess: Arjun held; Indian hopes dwindle

Erigaisi Arjun was held to a draw by Alexey Sarana of Serbia

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances