Suspected Maoist linked to 2005 massacre held in Bengaluru

Suspected Maoist linked to 2005 massacre held in BengaluruMay 22, 2024 23:59
A suspected Maoist, who is an accused in the 2005 Venkatammanahalli massacre, was arrested by the police in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Kottagere Shankara was nabbed in a coordinated operation with the help of internal security division at Goripalya in Bengaluru, the police said.
He was working as a driver, they said.
Tumakuru superintendent of police Ashok KV said in a statement that Pavagada police in association with internal security division arrested Kottagere Shankar.
According to police sources, on October 2, 2005 at about 10.30 pm nearly 300 Maoists ambushed a police camp at Venkatammanahalli village in Pavagada Taluk of Tumakuru village.
In this incident, seven policemen on duty were killed and five others were injured.
A case was registered in Tirumani Police Station in this regard. -- PTI
