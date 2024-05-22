Suspected Maoist linked to 2005 massacre held in Bengaluru





Kottagere Shankara was nabbed in a coordinated operation with the help of internal security division at Goripalya in Bengaluru, the police said.





He was working as a driver, they said.





Tumakuru superintendent of police Ashok KV said in a statement that Pavagada police in association with internal security division arrested Kottagere Shankar.





According to police sources, on October 2, 2005 at about 10.30 pm nearly 300 Maoists ambushed a police camp at Venkatammanahalli village in Pavagada Taluk of Tumakuru village.





In this incident, seven policemen on duty were killed and five others were injured.





A case was registered in Tirumani Police Station in this regard. -- PTI

