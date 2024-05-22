Shah Rukh Khan suffers heat stroke, in hospital

Shah Rukh Khan suffers heat stroke, in hospitalMay 22, 2024 19:31
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, the police said.
He was admitted to multi-speciality KD Hospital, they said.
Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League match of his Kolkata Knight Riders team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
"Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat said. -- PTI
