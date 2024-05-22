RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah Rukh Khan suffers heat stroke, in hospital
May 22, 2024  19:31
image
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, the police said. 

He was admitted to multi-speciality KD Hospital, they said. 

Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League match of his Kolkata Knight Riders team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

"Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC overturns bail for 8 PFI members, cites national security
SC overturns bail for 8 PFI members, cites national security

The court observed it can't be denied that national security is always of paramount importance and any act linked to terrorism is liable to be restricted.

No security threat for Kohli, RCB in Ahmedabad
No security threat for Kohli, RCB in Ahmedabad

RCB, currently on a six-game winning streak, will be aiming to continue their dominance against the 2008 champions.

HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal, says such quotas illegal
HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal, says such quotas illegal

The judgment will impact a sizeable number of people in the state, according to a lawyer involved in the matter.

Stop divisive campaign, EC pulls up BJP, Congress
Stop divisive campaign, EC pulls up BJP, Congress

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress to desist from campaigning along caste, community, language, and religious lines, asserting that India's socio-cultural milieu cannot be made a...

Sebi eases minimum promoter contribution norms to boost IPO process
Sebi eases minimum promoter contribution norms to boost IPO process

In a bid to ease compliance towards companies planning public offers (IPOs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified norms that open more avenues to meet the minimum promoters' contribution (MPC). The market...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances