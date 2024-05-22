Shah Rukh Khan suffers heat stroke, in hospital





He was admitted to multi-speciality KD Hospital, they said.





Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League match of his Kolkata Knight Riders team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.





"Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat said. -- PTI

