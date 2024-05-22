RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RBI gives nod to highest-ever dividend to govt
May 22, 2024  16:44
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday approved the highest-ever dividend payout of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to the central government for 2023-24, a decision which will help better manage the fiscal deficit. 

 The dividend or surplus transfer by the RBI to the Centre was Rs 87,416 crore for the fiscal 2022-23. 

The previous high was Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2018-19. The decision on the dividend payout was taken at the 608th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das. 

 "The Board...approved the transfer of Rs 2,10,874 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2023-24," the RBI said in a statement. The central government aims to contain the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue to Rs 17.34 lakh crore (5.1 per cent of the GDP) during the current financial year. In the Budget for 2024-25, the government projected a dividend income of Rs 1.02 lakh crore from the RBI and public sector financial institutions.

 The RBI board also reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the growth outlook. 

 The Board discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during 2023-24 and approved its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the last fiscal.
