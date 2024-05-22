RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pune car crash: 2 restaurants visited by teen sealed
May 22, 2024  00:22
The Maharashtra excise department on Tuesday sealed the two restaurants, where the 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal car crash was allegedly served liquor, on orders of the Pune district collectorate, said the local administration. 

The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of Sunday. 

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, according to police. 

The two outlets, Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, were sealed following orders of the district collectorate. 

While Cosie is located in Koregaon Park, an area adjacent to Kalyani Nagar, the Blak Club is in Mundhwa. 

"The Cosie restaurant and Blak Club in Marriot Suite have been sealed with immediate effect by the state excise department following orders from district collector Suhas Diwase," said a statement from the district administration. -- PTI
