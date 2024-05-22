PM lying that Cong will bulldoze Ram temple: Cong





He also asserted that the Congress has been in power for 55 years but has never stopped anyone from worshipping anyone or has taken away anyone's mangalsutra, as claimed by the prime minister.





"This is a complete lie. They talk like this only. No one from our party has spoken like this and neither is it written in the Constitution. We respect all sects and religions and honour everyone's faith," Kharge said in an interview with PTI.





He also said that helping the poor in any community is not appeasement, as alleged by the BJP. "People were earlier living happily, but the BJP and Modi ji have done the work of dividing people for their votes. They do such things for votes and accuse others of using the bulldozer," Kharge asserted.





He also accused the BJP of creating false propaganda against the Congress every time it came out with schemes to help the poor during the UPA government. He said the prime minister is now accusing them for practising the politics of freebies.





The Congress chief said when the party first brought MGNREGA, Food Security Act, Rural Health mission, the BJP opposed them. He also cited land reforms and nationalisation of banks which were opposed by the BJP. "Whenever we introduced schemes for the poor, they criticised them. Now we are talking of giving double ration to the poor," he said. -- PTI

