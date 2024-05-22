RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM lying that Cong will bulldoze Ram temple: Cong
May 22, 2024  16:04
image
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has rubbished Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Congress will run a bulldozer on the Ram temple if it comes to power, saying it is a "complete lie" and the party respects all sects, religions and honours everyone's faith.

 He also asserted that the Congress has been in power for 55 years but has never stopped anyone from worshipping anyone or has taken away anyone's mangalsutra, as claimed by the prime minister.

 "This is a complete lie. They talk like this only. No one from our party has spoken like this and neither is it written in the Constitution. We respect all sects and religions and honour everyone's faith," Kharge said in an interview with PTI. 

 He also said that helping the poor in any community is not appeasement, as alleged by the BJP. "People were earlier living happily, but the BJP and Modi ji have done the work of dividing people for their votes. They do such things for votes and accuse others of using the bulldozer," Kharge asserted.

 He also accused the BJP of creating false propaganda against the Congress every time it came out with schemes to help the poor during the UPA government. He said the prime minister is now accusing them for practising the politics of freebies. 

 The Congress chief said when the party first brought MGNREGA, Food Security Act, Rural Health mission, the BJP opposed them. He also cited land reforms and nationalisation of banks which were opposed by the BJP. "Whenever we introduced schemes for the poor, they criticised them. Now we are talking of giving double ration to the poor," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan cricketer slammed for wiping sweat with dollar note
Pakistan cricketer slammed for wiping sweat with dollar note

Azam Khan has landed himself in controversy after he was seen wiping his eyebrows with an US dollar note on social media.

'My Instinct Told Me I Couldn't Have Made Better Choices'
'My Instinct Told Me I Couldn't Have Made Better Choices'

'My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck.'

RBI makes govt richer by Rs 2.11 lakh crore
RBI makes govt richer by Rs 2.11 lakh crore

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday approved a Rs 2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to the central government for 2023-24, more than double the amount it paid for the previous 2022-23 financial year. The decision was taken at the 608th meeting...

A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary
A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary

Sobhita Dhulipala shares her Cannes diaries with her fans.

'SRH will continue to play aggressive brand of cricket'
'SRH will continue to play aggressive brand of cricket'

SRH will get another chance to secure a spot in the final in Qualifier 2 when they take on the winner of the Eliminator between RCB and RR.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances