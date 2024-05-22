Patra's 'Jagannath' remark has hurt faith of millions: TMC





Patra on Monday had said that Odisha's most revered deity "Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi". He, however, later clarified that it was a slip of the tongue and he wanted to mean that the prime minister was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath.





"Nothing reveals the egoism of the BJP and Narendra Modi than those in the BJP who are comparing Narendra Modi to God. The BJP candidate from Puri, Sambit Patra, said that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi, he is a "bhakt" of Modi. Now what can be more egoistical than this?" Ghose said.





"The BJP is insulting the faith of millions of people who worship Lord Jagannath by saying Lord himself is a devotee of a politician. What kind of politics is the BJP trying to do? This is the politics of devotion, the politics of bhakti?"





"...As Ambedkar said, the politics of bhakti leads to degradation," she told PTI.





Ghose said this is not the first time the BJP has compared PM Modi with god. "This is not the first time a BJP person has said that Modi is akin to God. There have been other instances with BJP leaders saying that Modi is like Lord Krishna. During the Ram Temple ceremony, there was a photograph of Modi leading the Lord into the temple.





"So this kind of egoism on the part of the BJP and on the part of Narendra Modi is kind of trying to be a divine figure, trying to aspire to divinity, trying to have a kind of divine aura, trying to deify Narendra Modi almost as if he is a god," Ghose said. The TMC leader said that this kind of politics is "shocking". -- PTI

