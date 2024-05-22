RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parts of Maha see temp above 40 degrees C; Jalgaon sizzles at 45.2 deg C
May 22, 2024  00:25
File image
File image
Several parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius with Jalgaon clocking 45.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. 

Santacruz and Colaba, the two meteorological observatories for suburbs and the island city of Mumbai respectively, recorded 34.9 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. 

Beed recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius, Malegaon 43, Nashik and Solapur 41.8 each, Parbhani 41.7, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 41.6, Ahmednagar 41, Pune 40.6 and Dharashiv 40.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD added. -- PTI
