NIT student dies after falling from top of house in Himachal's Hamirpur

NIT student dies after falling from top of house in Himachal's HamirpurMay 22, 2024 19:55
A final-year student of National Institute of technology, Hamirpur died after falling from the top of his rented house, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Panyala village of the district in the early hours of Wednesday around 3 am when he was going to take a nap with his friends but lost imbalance as the railing was small, they said.
Hamirpur SP Padam Chand said that as per initial investigation, it seems the deceased fell from the top of the house.
The matter is being investigated thoroughly, he said. Kamal Kumar (22), who hailed from Rajasthan's Sitsar village, was a final-year student of MSc Mathematics and Computer Science at NIT-Hamirpur.
According to the police, the student died after falling from the second floor of the building while climbing the staircase.
He lost balance as the railings were small, they said. -- PTI
