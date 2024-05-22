RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai civic body sets up expert panel for billboard norms after mishap
May 22, 2024  20:51
File image
The Mumbai civic body has set up an eight-member panel that includes experts from IIT Bombay for developing comprehensive guidelines concerning billboards and outdoor advertising in the city, an official said on Wednesday. 

The guidelines will balance the "aesthetic, economic, and regulatory aspects" of outdoor advertising in Mumbai, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, citing a BMC notification of May 8 concerning the committee. 

On May 13, a giant illegal hoarding in the city's Ghatkopar area fell on a petrol pump during gusty winds and unseasonal rains, leaving 17 dead so far and over 70 injured. 

Rakesh Kumar, an ex-employee of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, is the environment expert on the panel, while IIT Bombay's Prof. Avjit Maji, Prof. Nagendra Rao Velaga, besides Prof. Shreekumar from the department of Industrial Design, are other members. 

BMC additional commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi will head the panel, which also has joint police commissioner (traffic) Anil Kumbhare, BMC's deputy commissioner (special) Kiran Dighavkar and superintendent of licence Anil Kate as members, the official said. -- PTI
