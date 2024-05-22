Man dies of beating in police custody in UP; cop booked for murder





The incident happened in a village under the Barhaj Police Station jurisdiction and police have booked a sub-inspector and some other other policemen for murder.





Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident and demanded at least Rs 5 crore for the family of the victim, 32-year-old Daddan Yadav.





The custodial death led to an outcry among the villagers, who reached the police post where the SI was posted and set his motorcycle on fire.





Superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma said Daddan Yadav, a native of Satrao village, was allegedly beaten by SI Virendra Kushwaha and his fellow policemen on Monday.





According to Daddan Yadav's family, he was rushed to a hospital with severe wounds, where seeing his critical condition, doctors referred him to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria.





Daddan Yadav succumbed Tuesday night during treatment at the hospital. -- PTI

