RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Law must take its course: Mallikarjun Kharge on Swati Maliwal case
May 22, 2024  22:41
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the law must take its own course in the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, as he refused to be drawn drawn into the row over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the matter. 

"I do not want to get into this issue. The law must take its own course," he told PTI when asked about the recent developments in Delhi over the alleged assault on Maliwal. 

"When the law is effective, people will have fear and that is why the law must work. If Modi ji also follows the law and rules, people will not indulge in any wrong things," Kharge said, refusing to be drawn into the controversy. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ex-personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was arrested after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her inside the chief minister's residence last week when she had gone to meet the CM. 

Polling in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held on May 25 for all the seven seats. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Adani group mcap regains $200 bn-mark
Adani group mcap regains $200 bn-mark

Adani Group's market capitalisation on Wednesday regained $200 billion-mark (Rs 16.9 lakh crore) after its listed firms gained Rs 11,300 crore as investors reposed faith on the company denying any wrongdoing in supply of coal to Tamil...

IPL Eliminator PIX: Avesh, Ashwin star as RR restrict RCB to 172
IPL Eliminator PIX: Avesh, Ashwin star as RR restrict RCB to 172

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 Eliminator played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Inflation seen closer to target in FY26: RBI report
Inflation seen closer to target in FY26: RBI report

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) state of the economy report observed that any durable alignment of headline retail inflation with the target of 4 per cent could recommence in the second half of FY25 and sustain until numbers closer...

Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong
Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong

The Election Commission Wednesday directed the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to refrain from making speeches on religious and communal lines, and opposition Congress from potentially divisive statements on the...

Home ministry office in Delhi gets hoax bomb threat
Home ministry office in Delhi gets hoax bomb threat

It was written in the email that the "building will explode as bomb is planted", a police officer said and added that the IP address and other details of the mail are being checked.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances