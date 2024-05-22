RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala crime branch files charge sheet against Congress MLA in rape case
May 22, 2024  21:42
image
The crime branch wing of the Kerala police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Perumbavoor MLA and Congress leader Eldhose Kunnappilly in the case of rape of a woman. 

In the charge sheet filed before the Neyyattinkara Additional sessions court, the crime branch has also named two of his friends as accused. 

The charge sheet says that Kunnappilly raped the woman multiple times at various places and even tried to murder her after an altercation at Kovalam. 

The police had registered a case against the two-time legislator after the woman complained that she was raped multiple times since July 2022. 

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault, following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated Kunnappilly had abducted and manhandled her. 

The victim has also claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL Eliminator PIX: Avesh, Ashwin star as RR restrict RCB to 172
IPL Eliminator PIX: Avesh, Ashwin star as RR restrict RCB to 172

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 Eliminator played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Inflation seen closer to target in FY26: RBI report
Inflation seen closer to target in FY26: RBI report

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) state of the economy report observed that any durable alignment of headline retail inflation with the target of 4 per cent could recommence in the second half of FY25 and sustain until numbers closer...

Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong
Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong

The Election Commission Wednesday directed the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to refrain from making speeches on religious and communal lines, and opposition Congress from potentially divisive statements on the...

Home ministry office in Delhi gets hoax bomb threat
Home ministry office in Delhi gets hoax bomb threat

It was written in the email that the "building will explode as bomb is planted", a police officer said and added that the IP address and other details of the mail are being checked.

Centre silent on Prajwal's diplomatic passport cancellation: K'taka HM
Centre silent on Prajwal's diplomatic passport cancellation: K'taka HM

Parameshwara said the chief minister had written a letter to the prime minister on the issue, and added that cancelling Prajwal's passport after a warrant is issued against him is the Centre's duty.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances