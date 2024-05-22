RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Juvenile court cancels Porsche driver's bail, sends him to remand home
May 22, 2024  20:58
Following an outcry, the Juvenile Justice Board here on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to a 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident and remanded him to an observation home till June 5. 

The board had on Sunday granted bail to him hours after the accident in which two persons were killed, while also asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism from various quarters. 

The police then approached the Board again, seeking a review of its order and permission to treat the teenager as an adult accused on the ground that the crime was of heinous nature. 

The police have registered a First Information Report against the minor, son of a real estate developer, under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving ), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. -- PTI
