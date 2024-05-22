RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jamia Millia appoints officiating VC hours after HC order
May 22, 2024  23:54
File image
Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday appointed Mohammad Shakeel as its officiating vice chancellor, hours after the Delhi high court quashed the appointment of Eqbal Hussain and directed the varsity to make a fresh appointment within one week. 

The high court quashed the appointment of Hussain as the pro-vice chancellor and subsequently as officiating vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, holding that the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute. 

It directed to make a fresh appointment to the post of officiating vice chancellor to ensure that the academic and administrative machinery of the university does not suffer or come to a complete halt. 

The court also asked the President of India to order initiation of the process of appointing a regular VC in the meantime. 

Shakeel is the senior most professor with the department of civil engineering in Jamia. 

He has assumed the charge of the officiating VC till a regular vice chancellor of the university assumes office. 

Shakeel has obtained his BTech and MTech degrees from Aligarh Muslim University and subsequently obtained his PhD degree from the University of Roorkee. -- PTI
