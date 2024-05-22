IIT alumnus sentenced to life imprisonment in murder of fashion designer in 2008





The probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation showed that Bajpai had come to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on August 10, 2008, to meet his friend Rahul Verma, the accused in the case.





Bajpai had come to Lucknow from Mumbai on August 4 and had then gone to Kanpur on August 10 from where he was reported missing, according to the probe.





"The deceased Adesh Bajpai and the accused Rahul Verma were members of a group. Adesh Bajpai went with accused Rahul Verma on the night of August 10, 2008, from Moolganj Chauraha, Kanpur," the CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.





The agency had taken over two cases -- one related to a gunny bag with human remains found in the IIT-Kanpur compound on the basis of a report by a security guard and the second related to a missing persons report filed by Bajpai's father. -- PTI

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday sentenced an IIT alumnus to life imprisonment in the murder of Mumbai-based fashion designer Adesh Bajpai in 2008.