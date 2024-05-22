RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hoarding collapse: 1 more person dies, toll 17
May 22, 2024  09:29
image
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident: One more person succumbs to his injuries during treatment. Death toll climbs to 17, says the BMC. 

The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident, officials said on Wednesday. 

Seventeen people died and 74 were left injured after a massive billboard collapsed due to strong winds earlier in the month. Bhavesh Bhide, the owner of the company that put up the giant billboard, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Udaipur in Rajasthan last week and brought to Mumbai. 

Officials added that police are investigating how Bhide was awarded the hoarding contract and how much he earned.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'No One Thought Of The Pride Of Women Then?'
'No One Thought Of The Pride Of Women Then?'

'When our daughters, wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vignesh Phogat, were protesting at the Jantar Mantar, the police kicked them with their shoes.'

Exercise Caution When Investing In Stocks With High P/E
Exercise Caution When Investing In Stocks With High P/E

'Sectors like e-commerce, small finance, housing finance, and healthcare are in great favour, and people are paying a PEG ratio of up to 5, which is dangerous.' 'Wealth destruction is inevitable.'

YSRC MLA caught on camera damaging EVM
YSRC MLA caught on camera damaging EVM

EVMs were damaged on May 13 in seven polling stations in Macherla constituency, including in polling station number 202 where local MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaged an EVM.

Harmeet shines as USA stun Bangladesh in 1st T20I!
Harmeet shines as USA stun Bangladesh in 1st T20I!

Harmeet Singh, who played Under-19 cricket for India, slammed 33 not out to guide USA to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a T20I World Cup warmup on Tuesday.

What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?
What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?

Soaked in the celebratory atmosphere, Shah Rukh Khan was joined by his children Suhana and AbRam for a victory lap.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances