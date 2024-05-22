Hoarding collapse: 1 more person dies, toll 17





The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident, officials said on Wednesday.





Seventeen people died and 74 were left injured after a massive billboard collapsed due to strong winds earlier in the month. Bhavesh Bhide, the owner of the company that put up the giant billboard, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Udaipur in Rajasthan last week and brought to Mumbai.





Officials added that police are investigating how Bhide was awarded the hoarding contract and how much he earned.

