HC verdict on OBC quota to Muslims a tight slap to Oppn: Modi





The Calcutta high court, in its verdict on Wednesday, noted that "religion indeed appears to have been the sole criterion" for declaring these classes as OBCs.





Stating that the court's mind is not free from doubt that "the said community (Muslims) has been treated as a commodity for political ends," the bench added, "This is clear from the chain of events that led to the classification of the 77 classes as OBCs and their inclusion to be treated as a vote bank."





Addressing an election meeting in Dwarka here, Modi said every time he utters the word 'Muslim', he is accused of making communal statements and asserted that he is only "exposing" the Opposition "by stating facts".





"Just today (Wednesday), the Calcutta high court has given a big slap to this INDI alliance. The court has cancelled all OBC certificates issued since 2010. Why? Because the West Bengal government issued unwarranted OBC certificates to Muslims just because of the vote bank," the PM said.





"They have crossed every limit in their obsession with appeasement," he said. -- PTI

