HC permits Ashneer Grover, wife to travel to US





They were stopped from boarding a flight in November 2023.





A look out circular was issued by the Economic Offences Wing.





They had already challenged the LOC.





Justice Subramonium Prasad allowed the couple to travel abroad after considering their plea.





Justice Prasad allowed Ashneer Grover to travel from May 26 to June 12.





Thereafter, Madhuri Jain Grover has been permitted to travel from June 15.





The high court has asked the Delhi police to suggest the conditions for Grovers to ensure their return to India. Grovers had moved an application seeking permission to travel to the US. -- PTI

