Govt fines Nadella, others in LinkedIn case

Govt fines Nadella, others in LinkedIn caseMay 22, 2024 20:21
File image
The corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday slapped fines on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn India, Satya Nadella and eight other individuals for violation of the significant beneficial owner norms under the companies law.
Nadella is the chief of Microsoft, which acquired the professional networking platform LinkedIn in December 2016.
In a 63-page order, the Registrar of Companies ((NCT of Delhi & Haryana) said that LinkedIn India and the individuals violated the Significant Beneficial Owner norms under the Companies Act, 2013.
"... Satya Nadella and Ryan Roslansky are the SBOs in relation to the subject company and are liable to a penalty under section 90(10) of the Act, due to their failure to report as per section 90(1). Ryan Roslansky was appointed as the global CEO of LinkedIn Corporation on 1st June 2020 and started reporting to Satya Nadella," the RoC, which comes under the ministry, said in the order.
Section 90 of the Act pertains to SBO.
It requires companies have to disclose SBO details. According to the order, the company and its officers are liable for action for the failure to take necessary steps to identify the SBO in relation to the company.
The RoC has slapped penalties totalling Rs 27,10,800 on LinkedIn Technology Information Pvt Ltd or LinkedIn India, Nadella, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and seven other individuals. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Sebi issues framework to shield stock price impact from market rumours
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday detailed a framework for around "unaffected price" to calculate pricing for takeovers, buybacks, preferential issues and other such transactions. The framework is part of the...
From 41 to 104: High-valued stock universe up 2.5x in a single year
The universe of stocks trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 50x or more has swelled by 2.5x to 104, indicating the growing froth in the market. In March 2023, the number of stocks with a P/E of 50x and 100x...