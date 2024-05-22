Govt fines Nadella, others in LinkedIn case





Nadella is the chief of Microsoft, which acquired the professional networking platform LinkedIn in December 2016.





In a 63-page order, the Registrar of Companies ((NCT of Delhi & Haryana) said that LinkedIn India and the individuals violated the Significant Beneficial Owner norms under the Companies Act, 2013.





"... Satya Nadella and Ryan Roslansky are the SBOs in relation to the subject company and are liable to a penalty under section 90(10) of the Act, due to their failure to report as per section 90(1). Ryan Roslansky was appointed as the global CEO of LinkedIn Corporation on 1st June 2020 and started reporting to Satya Nadella," the RoC, which comes under the ministry, said in the order.





Section 90 of the Act pertains to SBO.





It requires companies have to disclose SBO details. According to the order, the company and its officers are liable for action for the failure to take necessary steps to identify the SBO in relation to the company.





The RoC has slapped penalties totalling Rs 27,10,800 on LinkedIn Technology Information Pvt Ltd or LinkedIn India, Nadella, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and seven other individuals. -- PTI

