Four Indians accused of killing Nijjar appear in Canada court
May 22, 2024  09:35
Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year in Surrey were ordered by a Canadian court to have no contact with several people in the community, as they made their first joint appearance before it in the case that has severely strained ties between India and Canada. 

 Three of the four suspects Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh appeared in person for the first time in B.C. Provincial Court in Surrey. The fourth suspect -- Amandeep Singh, 22, -- appeared by video link.

 Amandeep Singh remains in custody in Ontario where he was facing unrelated weapons offences before being arrested on May 10 for Nijjar's killing. Judge Mark Jette spoke to the men through an interpreter as he placed them under a no-contact order, before adjourning until the suspects' next appearance on June 25, CBC News reported. Prosecutor Marcel Daigle said the time until the next hearing will allow the Crown to fulfil its evidentiary disclosure obligations to the suspects' lawyers. 

Those appearing in person wore red prison sweatsuits as they entered the courtroom. Richard Fowler, the lawyer representing Karan Brar, told the Vancouver Sun," it's completely understandable given the context why there is an enormous amount of community interest in this case. -- PTI
