Firm of Scindia's son files complaint of funds embezzlement against its own manager

Firm of Scindia's son files complaint of funds embezzlement against its own managerMay 22, 2024 01:29
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia
MyMandi, a grocery app startup of Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, has lodged a complaint of cheating against its own manager at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly embezzling funds, the police said.
MyMandi app's account manager Utkarsh Hande has complained against the company's procurement manager Shivam Gupta about the embezzlement of funds, Janakganj police station's in-charge Vipendra Chouhan said.
The complainant said the company deals in buying and selling vegetables and fruits through MyMandi app, he said, adding that they have registered a case and started a probe into the complaint.
When asked if the Union Civil Aviation Minister's son Mahanaaryaman owns this company, Chouhan said he has asked for the documents from the complainant. -- PTI