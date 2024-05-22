Ex-Republican prez candidate Ramaswamy buys 7.7% stake in Buzzfeed





Shares of the company skyrocketed more than 50% before the market open on Wednesday. Ramaswamy acquired a 7.7% stake in Buzzfeed, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday.





Ramaswamy said in the filing that he believes Buzzfeed's stock is undervalued. He is looking to speak with the company's board and management. Buzzfeed has struggled to prop up sales since it went public in 2021.





In late 2022 job cuts began rolling out with the company citing a poor digital advertising environment, then early last year announced that it was shutting down its Pulitzer Prize winning digital media outlet BuzzFeed News.





The corporate parent's co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said in a memo to staff at the time that in addition to the news division, layoffs would take place in its business, content, tech and administrative teams. -- PTI

