RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-Republican prez candidate Ramaswamy buys 7.7% stake in Buzzfeed
May 22, 2024  18:42
image
Former Republican presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has purchased a minority stake in Buzzfeed, the digital publishing company that shut down its media outlet last year. 

Shares of the company skyrocketed more than 50% before the market open on Wednesday. Ramaswamy acquired a 7.7% stake in Buzzfeed, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday. 

Ramaswamy said in the filing that he believes Buzzfeed's stock is undervalued. He is looking to speak with the company's board and management. Buzzfeed has struggled to prop up sales since it went public in 2021. 

In late 2022 job cuts began rolling out with the company citing a poor digital advertising environment, then early last year announced that it was shutting down its Pulitzer Prize winning digital media outlet BuzzFeed News. 

The corporate parent's co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said in a memo to staff at the time that in addition to the news division, layoffs would take place in its business, content, tech and administrative teams. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC overturns bail for 8 PFI members, cites national security
SC overturns bail for 8 PFI members, cites national security

The court observed it can't be denied that national security is always of paramount importance and any act linked to terrorism is liable to be restricted.

No security threat for Kohli, RCB in Ahmedabad
No security threat for Kohli, RCB in Ahmedabad

RCB, currently on a six-game winning streak, will be aiming to continue their dominance against the 2008 champions.

HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal, says such quotas illegal
HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal, says such quotas illegal

The judgment will impact a sizeable number of people in the state, according to a lawyer involved in the matter.

Stop divisive campaign, EC pulls up BJP, Congress
Stop divisive campaign, EC pulls up BJP, Congress

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress to desist from campaigning along caste, community, language, and religious lines, asserting that India's socio-cultural milieu cannot be made a...

Sebi eases minimum promoter contribution norms to boost IPO process
Sebi eases minimum promoter contribution norms to boost IPO process

In a bid to ease compliance towards companies planning public offers (IPOs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified norms that open more avenues to meet the minimum promoters' contribution (MPC). The market...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances