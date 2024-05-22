RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


British and Sherpa climbers go missing while descending Mt. Everest
May 22, 2024  16:41
Mt Everest
Mt Everest
A British climber and a Sherpa mountaineer guide have been missing since Tuesday morning after they fell while returning to the lower camps after summiting Mount Everest, according to media reports on Wednesday.

 The victims have been identified as Daniel Paul Peterson from the UK and Pas Tenji Sherpa from Makalu, Sangkhuwasabha, the Himalayan Times newspaper reported. The duo was part of 8K Expeditions. 

 The British climber and the Sherpa fell when a section of the route in the Hillary step below the summit collapsed on Tuesday morning, the report quoted a source as saying at the base camp. 

 The incident reportedly occurred when the duo was returning to the lower camps after summiting the world's highest peak at around 4:40 am on May 21. 

 According to the report, a team led by Nga Tenji Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa of Summit Force Pvt Ltd carried out rescue and saved other climbers when the route broke at the Hillary section. A few climbers were immediately rescued but Peterson and Pas Tenji fell down," eyewitnesses told the base camp officials. -- PTI
