RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bomb threat to Delhi's North Block, search launched
May 22, 2024  17:34
File image
File image
A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service. 

The threat was received through an email, according to the official.

The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches. 

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said. 

Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bengal CID confirms Bangladeshi MP's murder but yet to recover body
Bengal CID confirms Bangladeshi MP's murder but yet to recover body

Stating that the police had "reliable inputs" that Anwar "may have been murdered", Akhilesh Chaturvedi, IG, CID, said that the police were yet to recover the victim's body.

Gavaskar questions SRH's batting approach in IPL Qualifier 1
Gavaskar questions SRH's batting approach in IPL Qualifier 1

Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the 'puzzling' batting approach

Mission T20 WC trophy: Team India to leave on May 25
Mission T20 WC trophy: Team India to leave on May 25

First batch of Team India players to depart for US on May 25 for T20 World Cup

SC overturns bail for 8 PFI members, cites national security
SC overturns bail for 8 PFI members, cites national security

The court observed it can't be denied that national security is always of paramount importance and any act linked to terrorism is liable to be restricted.

Markets climb on buying in Reliance, Infosys
Markets climb on buying in Reliance, Infosys

Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers. State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances