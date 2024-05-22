RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP expels Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh
May 22, 2024  12:32
PM at a meeting in Darbhanga
BJP expels Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh for contesting as an independent candidate against official NDA candidate in the Karakat seat. 

The Bhojpuri film star was expelled by the BJP from the party on Wednesday for anti-party activities.

Two days ahead of PM Narendra Modi's election rally in the Karakat seat  in support of the NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha, the BJP has finally acted against Pawan Singh, who refused to withdraw from the fray. 

Modi will address an election meeting in Karakat tomorrow seeking votes for Kushwaha.

Early this month, Pawan Singh announced he would contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Karakat constituency in Bihar, ignoring the  BJP's official line.

In March 2024, Pawan Singh refused to contest from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat after BJP named him as the party nominee against TMC incumbent MP Shatrughan Sinha.

-- MI Khan/Patna
