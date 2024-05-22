RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Banker held for threatening anti-Kejriwal graffiti
May 22, 2024  10:33
The accused has been identified as Ankit Goyal
The accused has been identified as Ankit Goyal
One person has been arrested on Wednesday for writing threatening graffiti against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inside the national capital's Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Goyal (33). 

As per police sources, the accused is a resident of Baraeli.

"The accused is highly educated and works in a renowned bank. He is not associated with any political party," the police sources added.

It also seems that the mental condition of the accused is not good, although this can be confirmed only after a medical examination, the police sources said.

The Metro Unit of Delhi Police had registered an FIR and was investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya
Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya

Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from the North-East Delhi constituency, at a roadshow in Bhajanpura on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Kharge explains: Why Cong fighting on lesser seats
Kharge explains: Why Cong fighting on lesser seats

The Congress has consciously contested on a lesser number of seats in this Lok Sabha election as part of a strategy to keep the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) together and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party,...

Shah Rukh Bowls Over IPL Fans
Shah Rukh Bowls Over IPL Fans

'He's an absolute legend. Lots of love and respect,' Aakash Chopra complimented the megastar on X.

4 Indians held in Nijjar killing case appear before Canadian court
4 Indians held in Nijjar killing case appear before Canadian court

Four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year in Surrey were ordered by a Canadian court to have no contact with several people in the community, as they made their first joint appearance...

How To Study At Harvard For Free
How To Study At Harvard For Free

Selected students can get free access to training modules and live sessions by Harvard faculty.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances