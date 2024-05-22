Banker held for threatening anti-Kejriwal graffiti





According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Goyal (33).





As per police sources, the accused is a resident of Baraeli.





"The accused is highly educated and works in a renowned bank. He is not associated with any political party," the police sources added.





It also seems that the mental condition of the accused is not good, although this can be confirmed only after a medical examination, the police sources said.





The Metro Unit of Delhi Police had registered an FIR and was investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. -- ANI

