Bangladesh MP who went missing in India, found murdered in Kolkata

Bangladesh MP who went missing in India, found murdered in KolkataMay 22, 2024 14:36
Veteran Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in India, was found murdered in Kolkata and three people have been arrested, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in India, was murdered at a Kolkata flat, Khan told reporters. "So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder," he said.
The minister said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of the 56-year-old lawmaker, The Daily Star reported.
Asked about the whereabouts of the body, he said that they were yet to know about it. "We will soon inform you about the motive," the minister said, adding that Indian police are cooperating with the case.
