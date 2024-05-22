Another BJD MLA quits party





"I do hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect," he said in the letter. Panigrahi who was elected as MLA on BJD ticket from Simulia constituency in Balasore district in 2014 and 2019 and became minister of state for tourism in the Naveen Patnaik ministry, was later dropped from the ministry.





He was denied a BJD ticket for the 2024 Assembly elections. Panigrahi is the second BJD MLA in Balasore district after Soro MLA Parsuram Dhada to resign from the party after being denied a party ticket in the Assembly election.

Biju Janata Dal MLA Jyotiprakash Panigrahi on Wednesday resigned from the regional outfit. Panigrahi submitted his resignation letter to BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.