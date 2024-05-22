RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP to reveal 'BJP hand' in Maliwal case today
May 22, 2024  10:00
Swati Maliwal
Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a new conspiracy before the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi which she is going to reveal on Wednesday at 10 am.

"The BJP is hatching a new conspiracy before voting in Delhi...I will be revealing it today at 10 am," Atishi said in a post on 'X'.

This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing heat amid the ongoing Swati Maliwal investigation, in which the party MP has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

Earlier on Tuesday, Atishi said that after June 4, when the INDIA bloc will form the government, the Electoral Bond scam will be investigated, in which not only BJP leaders but also ED, CBI and IT officers will go to jail.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "I want to clearly tell the BJP that now your end is near. Now the people of the country have made up their minds. After June 4, when the INDIA bloc forms the government, the country's biggest Electoral bond scam will be investigated in which not only BJP leaders will go to jail but ED, CBI and IT officers will also go to jail because they are also involved in it."
TOP STORIES

Porsche crash: Restaurants sealed for serving liquor to minor
The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

Recipe: Zelda's Edamame Truffle Rice
Edamame + truffle oil + basmati rice = an exquisite combo.

Archery World Cup: India women's team storm into final
The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami ousted World No. 4 USA 233-229 in the semi-final.

How To Budget For Peaceful Retirement
Continuing our series on how to achieve Financial Independence and Retire Rarly (FIRE), Vatsal Ramaiya emphasises the importance of planning for retirement.

Para Worlds: Sachin Khilari defends shot put gold
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari defended his gold medal in the men's shot put F46 category with an Asian record at the World Para Athletics Championship.

