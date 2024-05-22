AAP to reveal 'BJP hand' in Maliwal case today





"The BJP is hatching a new conspiracy before voting in Delhi...I will be revealing it today at 10 am," Atishi said in a post on 'X'.





This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing heat amid the ongoing Swati Maliwal investigation, in which the party MP has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.





Earlier on Tuesday, Atishi said that after June 4, when the INDIA bloc will form the government, the Electoral Bond scam will be investigated, in which not only BJP leaders but also ED, CBI and IT officers will go to jail.





Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "I want to clearly tell the BJP that now your end is near. Now the people of the country have made up their minds. After June 4, when the INDIA bloc forms the government, the country's biggest Electoral bond scam will be investigated in which not only BJP leaders will go to jail but ED, CBI and IT officers will also go to jail because they are also involved in it."

Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a new conspiracy before the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi which she is going to reveal on Wednesday at 10 am.