RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 drown as boat capsizes in dam backwaters in Pune
May 22, 2024  09:17
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Six persons, including two children, drowned after their boat capsised in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following strong winds and rains, they said.

The victims included three men, a woman and two children, Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil said.

The boat service operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages, he said. 

Following strong winds and rains on Tuesday evening, the boat carrying seven persons overturned, he said.

An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety, the official said.

A search operation was underway with the help of the NDRF and local administration, he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'No One Thought Of The Pride Of Women Then?'
'No One Thought Of The Pride Of Women Then?'

'When our daughters, wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vignesh Phogat, were protesting at the Jantar Mantar, the police kicked them with their shoes.'

Exercise Caution When Investing In Stocks With High P/E
Exercise Caution When Investing In Stocks With High P/E

'Sectors like e-commerce, small finance, housing finance, and healthcare are in great favour, and people are paying a PEG ratio of up to 5, which is dangerous.' 'Wealth destruction is inevitable.'

YSRC MLA caught on camera damaging EVM
YSRC MLA caught on camera damaging EVM

EVMs were damaged on May 13 in seven polling stations in Macherla constituency, including in polling station number 202 where local MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaged an EVM.

Harmeet shines as USA stun Bangladesh in 1st T20I!
Harmeet shines as USA stun Bangladesh in 1st T20I!

Harmeet Singh, who played Under-19 cricket for India, slammed 33 not out to guide USA to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a T20I World Cup warmup on Tuesday.

What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?
What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?

Soaked in the celebratory atmosphere, Shah Rukh Khan was joined by his children Suhana and AbRam for a victory lap.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances