3 Indians among pax aboard Singapore Flight hit by severe turbulence

3 Indians among pax aboard Singapore Flight hit by severe turbulenceMay 22, 2024 10:54
The interior of the SQ flight. Pic: Reuters
Of the 211 passengers onboard the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight that took the life of a 77-year-old, three Indians were also on board the SQ321 flight, the airlines confirmed in a social media post.
There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board SQ321. A Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence, killing one person and injuring 71 others. The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Bangkok, and landed at 15: 45 pm local time.
