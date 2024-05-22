3 Indians among pax aboard Singapore Flight hit by severe turbulence





There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board SQ321. A Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence, killing one person and injuring 71 others. The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Bangkok, and landed at 15: 45 pm local time.

Of the 211 passengers onboard the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight that took the life of a 77-year-old, three Indians were also on board the SQ321 flight, the airlines confirmed in a social media post.