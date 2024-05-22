RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 Indians among pax aboard Singapore Flight hit by severe turbulence
May 22, 2024  10:54
The interior of the SQ flight. Pic: Reuters
Of the 211 passengers onboard the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight that took the life of a 77-year-old, three Indians were also on board the SQ321 flight, the airlines confirmed in a social media post. 

 There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board SQ321. A Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence, killing one person and injuring 71 others. The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Bangkok, and landed at 15: 45 pm local time.
TOP STORIES

Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya
Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya

Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from the North-East Delhi constituency, at a roadshow in Bhajanpura on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Kharge explains: Why Cong fighting on lesser seats
Kharge explains: Why Cong fighting on lesser seats

The Congress has consciously contested on a lesser number of seats in this Lok Sabha election as part of a strategy to keep the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) together and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party,...

Shah Rukh Bowls Over IPL Fans
Shah Rukh Bowls Over IPL Fans

'He's an absolute legend. Lots of love and respect,' Aakash Chopra complimented the megastar on X.

4 Indians held in Nijjar killing case appear before Canadian court
4 Indians held in Nijjar killing case appear before Canadian court

Four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year in Surrey were ordered by a Canadian court to have no contact with several people in the community, as they made their first joint appearance...

How To Study At Harvard For Free
How To Study At Harvard For Free

Selected students can get free access to training modules and live sessions by Harvard faculty.

