Worker on contract dies by suicide on JNU campus
May 21, 2024  22:06
image
A 55-year-old contractual worker allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in southwest Delhi, the police said on Tuesday. 

According to the police, the deceased, Vijay, worked as a safai karamchari on private contract at the university. 

"A PCR call regarding a suicide was received from JNU campus at 1.59 pm. A team reached the campus and near a multi-storeyed building, found a person hanging from a tree with an iron chain tied around his neck," a senior police officer said. 

The officer said the spot was inspected and proceedings under 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been initiated, adding that further enquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. 

Meanwhile, the JNU administration issued a statement expressing condolences over the matter. 

"The university is deeply saddened by the loss of one of the outsourced staff and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family members. In light of this tragedy, the university is committed to providing its support to the family during this difficult time," the statement read. 

The university said that the salary of the deceased employee was paid regularly by the concerned vendor. 

In view of this unfortunate incident, it also directed the vendor to extend all the necessary help, including any ex- gratia payment, to Vijay's family on an urgent basis. 

"The local police has already started an investigation into the incident. We request everyone to remain vigilant and also refrain from spreading unverified information. Further, we request all to respect the privacy and dignity of the deceased and his family during this difficult time," the university said in the statement. 

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) also expressed condolences and demanded that the kin of the deceased be employed by the university.
