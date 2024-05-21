RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Voters being bombarded with millions of deepfakes
May 21, 2024  15:35
India's elections are a glimpse of the AI-driven future of democracy. Politicians are using audio and video deepfakes of themselves to reach voters -- who may have no idea they've been talking to a clone. Read more 
TOP STORIES

Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pleaded not guilty.

IPL Eliminator: Struggling Royals face tough task vs resurgent RCB
Rajasthan Royals will face a stern test of character as they look to arrest a shocking slide in a do-or-die IPL Eliminator against an in-form RCB.

Shinde, Fadnavis tell police to crack the whip in killer Porsche case
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have directed stringent action in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, in which two persons were killed, the Pune police chief said on Tuesday.

'Come back and face probe': Uncle HDK to Prajwal
"...I would appeal to him (Prajwal Revanna) to come back to Karnataka and face this investigation... If you have not done anything then why are you afraid, why did you run away? You have to face this situation," Kumaraswamy told a...

1 arrested for 'attack' on Kanhaiya Kumar, hunt on for others
The police said the accused, Ajay Kumar, was arrested from his residence in New Usmanpur, the area where the incident occurred, adding that efforts are on to round up the other accused in the case.

