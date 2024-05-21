Voters being bombarded with millions of deepfakes

Voters being bombarded with millions of deepfakesMay 21, 2024 15:35
India's elections are a glimpse of the AI-driven future of democracy. Politicians are using audio and video deepfakes of themselves to reach voters -- who may have no idea they've been talking to a clone. Read more
Shinde, Fadnavis tell police to crack the whip in killer Porsche case
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have directed stringent action in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, in which two persons were killed, the Pune police chief said on Tuesday.