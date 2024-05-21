RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two polling booths in UP's Jhansi record 100% turnout
May 21, 2024  21:42
File image
Two polling booths in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency, where elections were held in the fifth phase on May 20, have recorded 100 percent voter turnout, officials said on Tuesday. 

According to an official statement issued by district election officer and district magistrate Akshay Tripathi, all 375 voters -- 198 men and 177 women -- at booth number 277 in Saulda of Mehrauni assembly cast their votes. 

Similarly, at booth number 355 in Bamhora Nagal village, all 441 registered voters -- 235 men and 206 women -- participated, it said. 

Both these booths are located in the Lalitpur district. 

In another village, Budhni Narahat, there is still confusion regarding 100 percent voting due to technical issues, the statement said, adding there is a possibility that 100 percent turnout will be declared there as well. DEO Tripathi said that further details will be confirmed once the technical issues are resolved. -- PTI
