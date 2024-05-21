RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The power of the 1: Balangir village boycotts polls over hospital, school
May 21, 2024  10:24
Odisha: Around 1,100 villagers in Balangir boycott the polling over their demand for a school and a hospital. Booth 15 Presiding Officer, Runu Meher says, "We wanted to conduct the mock poll and wanted some polling agents to do the same, but we did not find any agent. We waited for our electors, but nobody has come to cast their votes yet. Till 2 pm, nobody had come to vote... We think that they boycotted their vote for some demands. Nobody has cast their vote yet." 

 Villager Debashish Patra says, "The Panchayat is 18 km from our village. Also, we need a high school here as this area has three villages. We gave a letter to the Collector and SP nine months ago, but they are not listening to us. We will boycott all the elections until our demands are not fulfilled."
