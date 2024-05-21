RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stop maligning Tamils for votes, Stalin tells PM
May 21, 2024  15:21
The PM at the Jagannath temple in Puri
The PM at the Jagannath temple in Puri
Ruling DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the missing keys of Lord Jagannath's treasury in Odisha have gone to Tamil Nadu, alleging it was an attempt at maligning Tamils for the sake of votes. 

 Modi should stop making such maligning remarks against Tamils, he said in a statement in Chennai, a day after Modi's comments came at an election rally in Odisha. 

 While lashing out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha on Monday, the PM had said that "even the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri is not safe in the hands of this government,", expressing concern over the missing keys of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar (treasury) for the last six years. 

 He had said Odisha wants to know why the BJD has suppressed the judicial commission report on Ratna Bhandar keys. "The role of the BJD in the case is suspect. The BJP government, after it comes to power on June 10 will make the report public," Modi had said, adding it is said that the Ratna Bhandar key has gone to Tamil Nadu. 

 Taking exception, Stalin alleged Modi was "creating a feeling of enmity between people and anger between states with his hatred speeches." Referring to the PM's comments on the missing Ratna Bhandar keys, he said "it amounts to insulting Lord Jagannath, revered by crores of people, besides insulting and hurting the people of Tamil Nadu who have good relations and friendship with the state of Odisha."
