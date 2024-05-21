RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stone-pelting, clash during Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow in Bengal
May 21, 2024  20:44
Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
Stones were hurled by some persons during a roadshow of actor-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty in Midnapore town on Tuesday, following which a clash broke out, the police said. 

Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate for Midnapore Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 25, accused Trinamool Congress workers of hurling glass bottles and stones at the procession, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state. 

Both Chakraborty and Paul were unharmed in the incident. 

The roadshow began at Collectorate More and was proceeding towards Keranitola, with hundreds of BJP supporters raising slogans, and Chakraborty, with Paul beside him, waving to crowds from a vehicle. 

However, as the roadshow reached Shekhpura More, some persons standing on the roadside hurled stones and bottles at the procession, following which BJP workers charged at them and a clash broke out, a police officer said, adding, however, the situation was quickly brought under control. 

"The TMC is scared of swelling support for the BJP and is resorting to such hooliganism. They can stoop so low as to disrespect a legendary actor like Mithun Chakraborty," Paul said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Excise case: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas in ED, CBI cases
Excise case: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas in ED, CBI cases

The high court said he was a very powerful and influential person within the power corridors of the Delhi government as he had the responsibility of 18 portfolios in the city dispensation.

Veterans Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream
Veterans Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream

Nine players from the Premier League have been called up including Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota. Goncalo Inacio is the only Sporting player in the squad.

1 killed, several hurt after severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight
1 killed, several hurt after severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight

The airline confirmed that there were injuries onboard, and stated that all "possible assistance" will be provided to the passengers on the aircraft.

India likely to grow by 7.5% in Q1, says article in RBI Bulletin
India likely to grow by 7.5% in Q1, says article in RBI Bulletin

India is likely to grow by 7.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, driven by rising aggregate demand and non-food spending in the rural economy, according to an article in the RBI's May Bulletin released on...

Juvenile board took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings
Juvenile board took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings

Fadnavis said the police have approached higher court seeking permission to try the juvenile, who was granted bail, as an adult.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances