Stone-pelting, clash during Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow in Bengal





Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate for Midnapore Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 25, accused Trinamool Congress workers of hurling glass bottles and stones at the procession, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.





Both Chakraborty and Paul were unharmed in the incident.





The roadshow began at Collectorate More and was proceeding towards Keranitola, with hundreds of BJP supporters raising slogans, and Chakraborty, with Paul beside him, waving to crowds from a vehicle.





However, as the roadshow reached Shekhpura More, some persons standing on the roadside hurled stones and bottles at the procession, following which BJP workers charged at them and a clash broke out, a police officer said, adding, however, the situation was quickly brought under control.





"The TMC is scared of swelling support for the BJP and is resorting to such hooliganism. They can stoop so low as to disrespect a legendary actor like Mithun Chakraborty," Paul said. -- PTI

