Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 31
May 21, 2024  14:55
image
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till May 31 in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. The court has asked the accused persons to give an estimate of time required for inspection of documents. 

It has also directed the ED to file a comprehensive reply on a plea of Sameer Mahendru seeking support of CCTV footage. The court has also directed the ED to file a detailed compliance report on how much time given to accused to inspect the documents and when they were not given time. 

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. -- ANI
