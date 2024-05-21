Sena (UBT) polling agent found dead inside toilet





The deceased has been identified as Manohar Nalge.





According to the police, the incident took place in the evening, when Manohar went to the toilet and didn't come out for quite some time. When his colleagues went to check, they found Manohar lying unconscious.





They rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared him dead upon examination.





Speaking about the incident in Worli, Mumbai police officers said that people present at the scene reported that Manohar was feeling uneasy and was struggling with the scorching heat and humidity.





However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death.





The Mumbai Police have taken possession of the body and a case has also been registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station of Accidental Death Report (ADR). The dead body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

A 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena (UBT) was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area on May 20, said police on Tuesday.