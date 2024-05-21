RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sena (UBT) polling agent found dead inside toilet
May 21, 2024  12:07
Mumbai has been intensely hot and humid
Mumbai has been intensely hot and humid
A 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena (UBT) was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area on May 20, said police on Tuesday. 

 The deceased has been identified as Manohar Nalge. 

 According to the police, the incident took place in the evening, when Manohar went to the toilet and didn't come out for quite some time. When his colleagues went to check, they found Manohar lying unconscious. 

 They rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared him dead upon examination. 

 Speaking about the incident in Worli, Mumbai police officers said that people present at the scene reported that Manohar was feeling uneasy and was struggling with the scorching heat and humidity. 

However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death. 

 The Mumbai Police have taken possession of the body and a case has also been registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station of Accidental Death Report (ADR). The dead body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mother of infant rescued at Chennai apartment ends life
Mother of infant rescued at Chennai apartment ends life

The mother of an infant dramatically rescued recently from the sunshade of an apartment in Chennai, died by suicide as she was 'deeply disturbed' by the criticism over her alleged negligence.

IPL 2024: Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni
IPL 2024: Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 42, said is it is tough to maintain his fitness as his only tournament in the year is the IPL.

Recipe: Neena Gupta's Lauki Jaabar
Recipe: Neena Gupta's Lauki Jaabar

Lauki's high-water content makes it the perfect summer vegetable.

How To Verify Fake Tax Notices
How To Verify Fake Tax Notices

Income Tax department's online tool empowers you to verify any notice or order you receive. This free service is available to everyone, regardless of whether you're registered on the e-filing portal.

Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes
Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes

Shahana Goswami took her new film Santosh to the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and made quite a statement with her satorical choices.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances