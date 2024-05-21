RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of making ChatGPT voice similar to her
May 21, 2024  18:41
File image
File image
Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has accused OpenAI of ripping off her voice for the new ChatGPT AI named "Sky', even though she had declined the company's offer. 

The artificial intelligence company on Monday announced that it has decided to "pause" the Sky feature after questions were raised over the voice feature. 

"We've heard questions about how we chose the voices in ChatGPT, especially Sky. We are working to pause the use of Sky while we address them," the company posted on its official X page. 

In a statement to American news outlet Variety, Johansson said she was contacted by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in September 2023 about the company hiring her to provide the voice for ChatGPT 4.0 but she declined the offer for "personal reasons'. 

"When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference,' Johansson said. 

"Mr Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word 'her' -- a reference to the film in which I voiced a chat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human," she added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Over 30 flamingos killed as Emirates flight hits them in Mumbai
Over 30 flamingos killed as Emirates flight hits them in Mumbai

So far, carcasses of 32 flamingos have been recovered from Ghatkopar area, the police said.

Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC
Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC

Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

300 trafficked Indians revolt in Cambodia, several arrested: Andhra police
300 trafficked Indians revolt in Cambodia, several arrested: Andhra police

As many as 150 youths from the port city and its vicinity have been stuck in Cambodia for a year already, where they are being coerced to carry out cyber crime and ponzi scams by Chinese handlers, the police said.

Can they finally end Nadal, Djokovic dominance?
Can they finally end Nadal, Djokovic dominance?

Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open

Viv Richards to mentor Pakistan at T20 WC?
Viv Richards to mentor Pakistan at T20 WC?

Richards could mentor the team in the World Cup a role fulfilled by former Australian opener, Matthew Hayden in the last two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 where Pakistan reached the semi-final and final.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances