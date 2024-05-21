Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of making ChatGPT voice similar to her





The artificial intelligence company on Monday announced that it has decided to "pause" the Sky feature after questions were raised over the voice feature.





"We've heard questions about how we chose the voices in ChatGPT, especially Sky. We are working to pause the use of Sky while we address them," the company posted on its official X page.





In a statement to American news outlet Variety, Johansson said she was contacted by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in September 2023 about the company hiring her to provide the voice for ChatGPT 4.0 but she declined the offer for "personal reasons'.





"When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference,' Johansson said.





"Mr Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word 'her' -- a reference to the film in which I voiced a chat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human," she added. -- PTI

