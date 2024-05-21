Porsche accident: Shinde orders strict action





The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the juvenile, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, as per officials. The police have detained the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile, they said.





"The chief minister, the deputy chief minister and home minister (Fadnavis), and the (Pune) guardian minister (Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) have given clear instructions to the police to take stringent action in this case. The state Director General of Police has also instructed for strong action," Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters.





He addressed public's concerns that the police were not taking adequate action in the case. Kumar affirmed that both the government and police were committed to take stringent measures against those responsible for the incident.





Asked about any pressure on the police in this case, the official said that from the beginning, the police have been acting according to the law and there is no pressure on the cops from anyone. "I mentioned yesterday that we are ready to discuss every legal step taken by the police. We have taken the most stringent possible action. If legal experts believe there are more stringent provisions available, they should come forward for a public discussion," he said.





Kumar said on the first day, the police invoked Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), in addition to section 304A (causing death by negligence).





"We also moved an application before a court seeking permission to treat the juvenile as an adult due to the heinous nature of the act. Unfortunately, the court rejected our application. We have now approached the district sessions court and are awaiting the judgment," he said. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have instructed for stringent action in the case of a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons, Pune police chief said on Tuesday.