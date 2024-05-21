Porsche accident: Action must be taken, says family





Suresh Koshta, the victim's father says, "As per rules, action should be taken (against the accused) so that people learn a lesson from this... She completed her studies in Pune and got a job there."





Two people were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind on 19th May. The accused has been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board and his father was detained today.





The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time after consuming liquor at a bar, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area here in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death, as per officials.

Pune car accident case: In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Sampreet Koshta, the brother of Ashwini, who was killed in the accident, says, "She turned 24 in January. She was in Pune for the last six years. We received a call from her friend regarding this accident. Action should be taken as per law."