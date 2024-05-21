RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM congratulates Baramulla for highest voter turnout
May 21, 2024  09:35
People wait in a queue to vote in Baramulla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend. 

 The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday. 

 Polling stations in Baramulla were buzzing with energy as voters in large numbers thronged to exercise their right to vote. 

 "Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend," Modi said in a post on X. 

 Modi's remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's post, saying, "High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers." PTI
