PM against tribals: Kejriwal on Soren's arrest
May 21, 2024  17:20
Labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "anti-tribal" who put the "tallest tribal leader of the country" behind the bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused him of plotting to topple elected governments of AAP and JMM. 

 He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its spokesperson Sambit Patra for remarks that "Lord Jagannath is Modi's devotee" and urged people to "crush their arrogance". 

 "PM Modi plotted to finish AAP and JMM but we got stronger and he could not topple Delhi, Punjab, Jharkhand governments," Kejriwal said while addressing an election rally in Jamshedpur.

 "The PM put all his forces to keep me in the jail but I am a devotee of Bajrangbali and a miracle happened. I am on bail... soon Hemant Soren, whom he has kept in the jail, will be out... Soren's wife Kalpana is challenging Modi like 'Jhansi ki Rani'. No court has found Hemant Soren or Arvind Kejriwal guilty... it is nothing but PM Modi's 'gundagardi'," Kejriwal alleged.

 Alleging that "PM Modi hates tribals", the AAP supremo appealed to electors not to vote for the BJP as it would amount to betrayal with Jharkhand and the tribals. "If you press the button with lotus symbol (of BJP), Hemant Soren will remain in jail," he said. 

 Kejriwal urged people to "remove PM Modi and save the nation" because if Modi is re-elected "the Constitution and reservations would stand destroyed". PTI
