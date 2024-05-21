RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People want to vent their anger by voting: Mehbooba
May 21, 2024  11:33
Mehbooba Mufti is fighting a lone battle in Jammu and Kashmir.
The supremo of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP, better known as PDP) is going from one corner of the Union Territory to another to ensure victory for her candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

The PDP is contesting from Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri from Kashmir, for which Mehbooba is criss-crossing the Kashmir Valley and appealing to voters to vote for her party.

Mehbooba herself is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri and will take on National Conference leader Mian Altaf and J&K Apni Party Zaffar Manhas.

Amidst her campaign at Tral in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mehbooba spoke to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com about what the future holds.

Read the interview here. 
