Papa, your dreams, my dreams: Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniv
May 21, 2024  10:09
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, remembering his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary, shared a post and referred to his father's dreams as his own. 

Rahul also shared a childhood photograph of him with his father. In the post, Rahul said, "Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart."
