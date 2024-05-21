Papa, your dreams, my dreams: Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniv

Papa, your dreams, my dreams: Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's death annivMay 21, 2024 10:09
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, remembering his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary, shared a post and referred to his father's dreams as his own.
Rahul also shared a childhood photograph of him with his father. In the post, Rahul said, "Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart."
